Environment

Distressing video after mass fish death caught on camera

by Brianna Morris-Grant
29th Dec 2019 2:20 PM
DISTRESSING video has emerged showing hundreds of eels slowly dying in a popular Gold Coast lake just a day after close to 1000 dead fish floated to the surface.

Hundreds of fish appeared on the surface. Photo: Glenn Hampson
The eels can be seen piled on top of each other and struggling to breathe near the edge of Emerald Lakes Wetlands, in video captured by a Bulletin cameraman this morning.

They were bunched together at the mouth of a drainage inlet.

Hundreds of dead fish rose to the surface yesterday, with onlookers watching fish rise for air before suddenly dying.

The fish are piled up near a drainage inlet. Photo: Glenn Hampson
A Gold Coast City Council spokeswoman said they had been notified of the incident yesterday and were investigating.

"Water samples have been taken for testing," she said.

"The lake is on private property and the City is liaising with the owner."

Investigations are continuing.

The cause of the mass death is unknown. Photo: Glenn Hampson
