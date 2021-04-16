Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

ABREU, Joseph Silva; BOOTH, Curtis Charles; IM-NGUYEN, Jordan Seong-Hyun Dat | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GUNES, Fidel; RAMONI, Pedros Whitley; HARRIS, Samantha Courtney | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CHARLTON; COWLE; ERTEL; GOULD; GRAHAM; HEIBLOEM; KUSZNIEREWICZ; LAWLOR; PEET; PRAMSCHUFER; SAILOR; STEVENS | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

COWLES; LUAL; NEWTON; NISSEN; PONTING; SEARL; SHERIDAN; VADIVEL; WALSH | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

MILLAR, Andrew John | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ZERVOS, Nicolas; HERROD, Jebson John Pidgeon; MANN, Emma-Jayne | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

CLARKE, Ngaroimata | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SINGLETON, Craig Aaron; SMITH, Joyce Amelia; SALTNER, Jade Antony | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MINCZANOWSKI, Mark Paul | Judge Rinaudo | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

FAULKNER, Leslie Arthur | Judge Morzone QC | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MT ISA CIRCUIT | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:45 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

NGUYEN, Thanh Son | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GENN, David Lyle Philip | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

EBRAHIMI, Ali; TAYLOR, Suellen Jan | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

ASHLIN, Damien William | Judge Rosengren | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HICKEY, Simon John | Judge Fantin | Court 34 Floor 9 | 12:00 PM | (Trial Part Heard)

GANGOO, Yashveer | Judge Jarro | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Daniel Allen; AH-CHONG, Geoffrey Patrick | Judge Loury QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

COUCHY | Judge Byrne QC | Court 6 Floor 4 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

BAKLAS; HALLIFAX; LAWERENCE | Judge Byrne QC | Court 6 Floor 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 16