Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 4
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 4
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
4th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

ARMSTRONG, Robert Bruce | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

JAGGARD, Nathan; SMITH, Riley Daniel; VAN EPS, Julie Anne-Marie | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ANNAND; DAVIS; DEAN; DOBBIE; O'REILLY; EVANS; LEE; NISBET; ROBERTS; YOUNG | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

CONRAD; FATHERS-WALDRON; GOULD; JACKSON-KNAGGS; JOHNSTONE; LABROOY; MATTEY; MCALISTER; MURRAY; PETTIGREW; SUTTIE; TAYLOR; WILLIAMS; WILLIS | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CLARKE, Tyson George | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

DAVIES, Benjamin Leyland | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TOOWOOMBA CIRCUIT | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

WARD, John Douglas | Judge Rackemann | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BARRY, Dylan James | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

CLEWLEY | Judge Rinaudo | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

CHALMERS, Alicia Joy Monique; CHALMERS, Mark Arthur | Judge Burnett | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WARCON, Demi Leigh | Judge Muir | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MCPHERSON, Peter Raymond | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:15 AM | (Sentence)

BRYANT, Karl Alexander | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DENG, Gweng | Judge Jarro | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ROBERTSON, Joanne Marie | Judge Jarro | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 4

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Staff shortage costing Coast businesses thousands

        Premium Content Staff shortage costing Coast businesses thousands

        Business While the reopening of Queensland borders was met with praise from the business community, the reopening has resulted in a new headache.

        Code brown: Beach campground closes after gastro outbreak

        Premium Content Code brown: Beach campground closes after gastro outbreak

        Health A gastro outbreak led to the closure of two popular sites

        Only one week left: 'Adopt' a Coast family this Christmas

        Only one week left: 'Adopt' a Coast family this Christmas

        Community Only a few families are left as our appeal nears the end.

        Fireys respond after mystery drum washes up on Coast beach

        Premium Content Fireys respond after mystery drum washes up on Coast beach

        Offbeat Morning beach walkers were left scratching their heads after a mysterious drum...