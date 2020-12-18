Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
18th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

SOUTHPORT MATTER | Chief Judge | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

WEBB, Noel | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WATSON; MURJAN MATAN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

MCGOUGH | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

AMUNDSEN, John Howard; YOUNG, Andrew Richard; CLEWLEY, Patrick Kent; BLACKADDER, Ryan Conor; BEST, Aaron Brian Arthur | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ARMSTRONG; BARNEY; BIRCHALL; BLADE-HARKER; BOUCHER; CARLO; CHALMERS; COOK; COOLWELL; COOPER; CRUISE; DADDO; DIETE; DUBE; DUDAREC; EDWARDSON; GARLAND; HELMERS; HURLSTONE; LAWTON; LEITCH; LYNCH; MENZIES; MILLAR; PETTIGREW; POWELL; RENWICK; ROKOMATU; RUSS; SCHWENKE; SILCOCK; SYMONDS; TAN; TAUFAO; TAWIL; TEOHAERE; THORNTON; WARNER; ZHANG | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CARR; JACKSON-KNAGGS; LEWIS | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

INGLIS, Michaela Susan | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Application for Bail - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HELLWIG, Justin Edward | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SCHIPP, Michael Troy; CLEVERLY, Andrea | Judge Byrne QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 18

More Stories

brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Less than half price: How to snap a bargain lobster

        Premium Content Less than half price: How to snap a bargain lobster

        News Mooloolaba Fish Market’s Kristian Penny shares his seafood tips as lobster prices have been slashed due to COVID-19.

        Jancevski wanders back home to the Sunshine Coast

        Premium Content Jancevski wanders back home to the Sunshine Coast

        Soccer Chris Jancevski rsigns with the Sunshine Coast Wanderers.

        Revved up: Quarry truck battle headed for court

        Premium Content Revved up: Quarry truck battle headed for court

        News Heavy fines issued over alleged road haulage breaches as council prepares to launch...

        $12k PER BOAT: The derelict vessels costing taxpayers

        Premium Content $12k PER BOAT: The derelict vessels costing taxpayers

        Environment Boaties are glad to see the back of hundreds of rotting vessels, but it comes at a...