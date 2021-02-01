Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 1
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 1
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
1st Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

MIROTSOS | Chief Judge | Court 17 Floor 6 | 9:30 AM | (Review)

ISSAK, Henok; WILSON, Mitchell James; LAZAREVIC, Mihael | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ANDERSON;BLESSINGTON;BRAIN;BRENNAN;CELONA;COUCHY;FOXALL;GANGOO;GRANZ GLENN;GWILLIAMS;HAN;HANLON;HEILBRONN;IBRAHIM;LE; MARSHALL; MASKEY;MOORE;NADOVSKI;NOCKE-CAMERON;PEET;PONTING;RICE;SINGH;SULLIVAN;THOMAS;TYSON;WANN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

AGOTH;BOXALL;JARDINE;O'BRYAN;PASCOE;RYAN;TORPEY;VU | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

JENSEN, Karl Peter | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BANDA, Sathish; MCCARTHY, Tommie | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MALLORY, Daniel Colin; WYATT, Robert Alan | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DOHERTY, Ciaran Patrick Anthony | Judge McGinness | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TROTT, Wayne Anthony; MCGRANE, James Patrick | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

GBORIE, Tamba | Judge Burnett | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MACKAY MATTER | Judge Sheridan | Court 17 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

VADAKKAN, Varghese Ouseph | Judge Sheridan | Court 17 Floor 6 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Trial)

TRUONG, Tan Doi | Judge Loury QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

ETEUATI, Uluiva Ropati | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MALHI, Beant Singh | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 2:00 PM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 1

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Visitors back ‘House of Horrors’ nursing home

        Premium Content Visitors back ‘House of Horrors’ nursing home

        Health Visitors say they’re happy with the treatment their loved ones have received at Japara Noosa despite worrying reports of abuse and neglect.

        ‘Snake noodle season’: Reptiles ready to hatch

        Premium Content ‘Snake noodle season’: Reptiles ready to hatch

        Environment The Coast is expected to become home to hundreds of baby snakes over the coming...

        Coast medical trials get under skin of itchy condition

        Premium Content Coast medical trials get under skin of itchy condition

        Health Clinical trials for an experimental new psoriasis treatment are under way on the...

        Detective ‘dragged’ in dramatic Coast arrest

        Premium Content Detective ‘dragged’ in dramatic Coast arrest

        Crime A detective was allegedly dragged along the road while arresting a 31-year-old man...