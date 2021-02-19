Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 19
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
19th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

DUX, Scott Anthony | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BATTEN; BOUCHER; BOURKE; DOBBIE; GILMORE; GOULD; GRAHAM; HAWKINS; HELMERS; HODGE; JACKSON; LIAPIS; MACRAE; MCALISTER; MCLAUGHLIN; OREILLY; PECKHAM; POWELL; SAMARANAYAKE; SIOLO; SMITH; STANKIEWICZ; STEEDMAN; SULLIVAN; THOMPSON; TIMMS; WALTERS; WILLIAMS; WILLIS | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BROWN; CHAMBERS; CLINCKETT; DUBE; EDWARDSON; HURLSTONE; KHAN; MALY; MOSS, P; MOSS, T; NAIRN; POWELL; ROKOMATU; SADLER; SHAPLAND; SMITH; VISSER; WAUGH | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

IUSITINI | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

BOURKE, Allan John | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HICKEY, Simon John | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HARTWIG, Wayne Charles | Judge McGinness | Court 35 Floor 9 | 9:15 AM | (Sentence)

GALSTAUN, Henry; MILLER, Ngiarie | Judge Reid | Court 37 Floor 9 | 2:00 PM | (Sentence)

O'DEMPSEY, Vincent; MCVEIGH, Keith Patrick | Judge Rinaudo | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SAVAGE, Emma Frances | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

OBERON, Luca Emilio Doquile | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

GREEG-MANNERS, Caleb Stephen | Judge Jarro | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

THORNTON, Corey Ian Michael | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

HILL, Jai William | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 19

