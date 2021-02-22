Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

CRUISE, Justin Andrew | Chief Judge | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BELTRAME, John Joseph; UZOMA, Melvin Kelechi | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ABDIMUNEM, Muna; MOSS, Peter Andrew | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AGOTH; BAKER; BELL; BELTRAME; BOXALL; BROOKS; CELONA; CONFORTI; DI CARLO; GREGORY; HEWLETT; KEIGHLEY; LAVERIE; MACKAY; MANN; MCPHERSON; NADOVSKI; PEMBROKE; POPE; ROPER; SALTER; SATHIYAVAN; SHAY; STEVENS; STREPELIAS; TORPEY; TRANTER; TYSON; URUAMO; VANZETTTA | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BEESTON; BLACKBURN; CRAWFORD; DAN; FRY; HOMBSCH; YEONG; JOHNSTON; CREE; MAYOYA; REES; URUAMO; TUT | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

MARTIN, Richard Grant Vincent; NOVAK, Paul Mark Raymond | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TURNER, Andrew Michael | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

HICKEY, Simon John | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 1:30 PM | (Delivery of Judgment)

DOAN; NGUYEN | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

SINGH, Sikander | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

VAIDYA, Suyash; BARNES, Steven George; GODBOLD, Matthew James Whitby | Judge Rinaudo | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

CHANDLER, Brian Charles | Judge Sheridan | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TURNER, Elizabeth Anne | Judge Sheridan | Court 34 Floor 9 | 4:30 PM | (Sentence)

HOCKLEY, Matthew Paul | Judge Porter QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

VU, Thanh Trung | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

BJOKRELUND, Taylor James | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

