Subscribe Digital Edition
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
18th Mar 2021 4:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

BLATCH, Kerri Irene; VOIGT, Joshua Leigh; LE, Thanh Tin | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BURELL; D'ARCY; JEANTOU; PHILLIPS | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BELL, K; BELL, R; BROCK; BUCHAN; COWLE; DICKER; GRAY; HONEYBALL; LEITCH; MCDOUGALL; NYUNT; PEARSON; RITCHIE; ROBINSON; SMITH; TILLACK; TRETHEWEY; WALTERS; WRIGHT | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

FAUST, Edward Andrew | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

COX, Christopher Ryan; NGUYEN, Huy Quoc | Judge Everson | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BUCKINGHAM, Dylan Barry Phillip | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WARWICK MATTER | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:15 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

SIYAWEZE, Leonce | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MAMARA, Nick | Judge Jarro | Court 30 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DEMAINE, Jamie | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WILSON, Glen John; DZIDUCH, Jasper | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Michael Brad | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WESSLING, Brian John; EDWARDS, Tyrone James | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 18

brisbane district court

