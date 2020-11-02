Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
2nd Nov 2020 6:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

DUNNE, Stephen Anthony | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ALEXANDER; BLOWES; CARTWRIGHT; CRAMB; DAWSON; HANSEN; HARTWIG; MCLEAN; MOORE; PATON; PETERSON; ROOM; TAVELLA; WALKER | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ABREU; CURRIE; DZIDUCH; SHAW; SHILLINGSWORTH; WILSON; LUCEY; PAIN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DOLAN, Ross John; MATTHEWS Christopher John; URBANO, Leigh John | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

CROSBY, Benjamen Lukas | Judge Richards | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

CASEY, William Tetiria Mohaka; MAMATTA, Ila Jnr | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BROWN, Nathan Brian | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

OGDEN, Ben Alexander | Judge Long S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TIDDY, Rohan Lockhart | Judge Long S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

YAQUBI, Mohammed Ali | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

RYLEY, Russell Scott | Judge Kefford | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

THORNTON, Gordon James | Judge Coker | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Michael Robert | Judge Clarke | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

JOHANSEN, Gerard Francis | Judge Dann | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 2

More Stories

Show More
brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Dirty tricks’: Blevin responds to campaign brochure

        Premium Content ‘Dirty tricks’: Blevin responds to campaign brochure

        News A brochure claiming Sandy Bolton was aligned with Labor has angered some. Now James Blevin has his say.

        Three inspirational moments behind Noosa’s Colts glory

        Premium Content Three inspirational moments behind Noosa’s Colts glory

        News From big talk to big plays, there was plenty of energising moments to drive Noosa’s...

        Relationship breakdowns affect children

        Premium Content Relationship breakdowns affect children

        Letters to the Editor It’s no surprise that children of divorce often pick up some unhealthy tactics to...

        LNP candidate shifts focus to next exciting adventure

        Premium Content LNP candidate shifts focus to next exciting adventure

        Politics If Noosa LNP candidate James Blevin thought politics was tough, his next big...