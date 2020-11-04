Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 4
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 4
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
4th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

FLYNN, William Peter; FOX, Mark Anthony | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BROOKS; EVERS; JORDAN-MARSLAND; LEIS; PAYNE; ROMA, E; ROMA, W; THORNTON; TURKKAN; WELLER | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

CHALMERS; DUCKER; FUTCHER; GOOLEY; HELMERS; HICKEY COOPER; HINDOM; KUHN; MARSH; MURJAN MATAN; SAKARIA; SALTNER; SANKEY; SUAREZ; TRINH; WILSON | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CROSBY, Benjamen Lukas | Judge Richards | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SLOPER, Dallas John | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

BUCKNALL, Daniel Nicholas James | Judge Jones | Court 19 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

KERR, Jason Tanira; HYDE, Aaron Barton | Judge Long S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BRIERLY, Jordan Andrew | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

RYLEY, Russell Scott | Judge Kefford | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

LAWLOR, Michael Anthony | Judge Coker | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

COLLINS, James Brown | Judge Coker | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BURST, Graham Peter | Judge Clarke | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

SMITH, Michael Robert | Judge Clarke | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 4

More Stories

Show More
court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘More about Anna than me’: Labor man laments loss

        Premium Content ‘More about Anna than me’: Labor man laments loss

        Politics Labor candidate Mark Denham hasn’t written off a fourth attempt at the Noosa seat despite finishing third in the recent state election.

        Heritage preservation defeats medical ‘progress’

        Premium Content Heritage preservation defeats medical ‘progress’

        Council News The 100-year-old house won't be moving from its heritage precinct

        Druggie mum from Curra busted and in court 7th year in row

        Premium Content Druggie mum from Curra busted and in court 7th year in row

        News The 44-year-old only moved to the Gympie region last year

        State Election Day 4: Buderim's blue as MP takes to streets

        Premium Content State Election Day 4: Buderim's blue as MP takes to streets

        Politics An LNP stronghold has remained so. FOLLOW LIVE