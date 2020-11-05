Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane

by Staff writers
5th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

HODGSON, Darran James; BROOK, Alexander | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

KINGSTON, Terence | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BOND; BONNER; CAMPBELL; CLOSE; COX; DEMAINE; DIXON; DOHERTY; DUMBLE; EIBY; GBORIE; HATTON; LEACH; MURPHY; NGUYEN; NORMAN; RAMONI; RATTAI; ROBINSON; SCHOFIELS; SHAPLAND; WILSON; WYBORN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ARMSTRONG; BEST; CLARKE; COOLWELL; COWLE; HARGRAVE; HARTAS; HEAD; HEALY; SPOONER; PEET | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

PASEKA, Isotolo | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Application - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

KIMLER, Shaun Daniel | Judge Richards | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BROWN, Nathan Brian | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:45 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

POWER, Paul Francis | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

JERVIS, Robert Roy; BAKENS, Jacob Jacobus | Judge Jones | Court 19 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HENRY, Alicia Narelle | Judge Long S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Breach of Intensive Correction Order - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

OGDEN, Ben Alexander | Judge Long S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 2:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

KILLALEA, Samuel Wentworth | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

RYLEY, Russell Scott | Judge Kefford | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WHITE, Gordon Lance | Judge Coker | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Michael Robert | Judge Clarke | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 5

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More safe places for women, kids fleeing home violence

        Premium Content More safe places for women, kids fleeing home violence

        Community Women and children who have fled violent homes will soon have access to more emergency housing on the Sunshine Coast following a $2.6 million federal grant.

        Here they come: Schoolies set to swamp Coast

        Premium Content Here they come: Schoolies set to swamp Coast

        Business More than 4000 school leavers expected to swamp Coast tourism hub

        Aussie Tom fears Uncle Sam in hell of election jam

        Premium Content Aussie Tom fears Uncle Sam in hell of election jam

        Politics Former US citizen fears the worst if Donald Trump loses presidency

        State’s only independent prepares for “lonely road”

        Premium Content State’s only independent prepares for “lonely road”

        Politics Noosa MP Sandy Bolton has shared her goals and visions