Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 17
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 17
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
17th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

GARDINER, Michael Caine | Chief Judge | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BROWN, Sean Robert | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

JONES, Leon Anthony; SMITH, Daniel Allen; SINGH, Jaideep | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ALATIPI; BANK; BROWN; BUDAK; CURRIE; DALEY; DOBOLEWSKI; EARL; ERTEL; FLIER; IUSITINI; LIAPIS; MCDONALD; PARWEZ; RAMSAY; ROCKE; UNGERER; WARD; WERNERSON; WILTON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BRETT; COWLES | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

GREEN, Renae Louise | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

UPOKO, Brendan; SIMPSON, Alexander Albert | Judge Dearden | Court 10 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

NTAWANKA, John | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

AH SAM, Ronald Frederick | Judge Lynham | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

HARDIE, Daniel | Judge Williamson QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MCVICAR, Christopher Andrew; RASINI, Martina Luisa | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 17

More Stories

court list crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        487 Coast families: How you can help someone this Christmas

        487 Coast families: How you can help someone this Christmas

        Community Hundreds of Coast families are in need of a helping hand this Christmas and here is your chance to make a difference. Pick a family to "adopt" from the full list

        New industrial complex proposed for Noosa

        Premium Content New industrial complex proposed for Noosa

        Business An application has been lodged to start building six new industrial units in...

        Qld to slam borders shut to Adelaide from tonight

        Premium Content Qld to slam borders shut to Adelaide from tonight

        News Premier warns travellers from Adelaide of possible travel restrictions

        Council budget defies dire COVID-19 forecasts

        Premium Content Council budget defies dire COVID-19 forecasts

        News Noosa at a local government level appears to be ahead of the pandemic economic...