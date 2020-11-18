Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today
Crime

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 18

by Staff writers
18th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

PHILLIPS, Cordal Te Rangihaiata | Chief Judge | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

ABBOTT; BAKER; BOBBERMEN; BRAIN; BURRY; CHRISTOFFELSZ; GREER-MANNERS; HAMILTON; HARRY; LEONARD; MILLETT; MINCZANOWSKI; RYAN; SAKARIA; VAN MAANEN | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CADMAN; CAMPBELL; MANLEY; SHAY | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

COX, Barry Mark | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

LUAL, Emmanuel | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

GLADSTONE MATTER | Judge Burnett | Court 26 Floor 7 | 2:30 PM | (Sentence)

MOGA, Falesalafai | Judge Kefford | Court 12 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AH SAM, Ronald Frederick | Judge Lynham | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HARDIE, Daniel | Judge Williamson QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MCVICAR, Christopher Andrew; RASINI, Martina Luisa | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 18

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Boxing saved my life’: Teen athlete’s eating disorder fight

        Premium Content ‘Boxing saved my life’: Teen athlete’s eating disorder fight

        Sport These days she comes bounding out of her corner, gloves raised to make sure she protects herself – but for this Coast boxer protecting herself wasn’t always so...

        12 of the Coast’s quirkiest side hustle businesses

        Premium Content 12 of the Coast’s quirkiest side hustle businesses

        Business Here are 12 of the Sunshine Coast’s quirkiest side hustle businesses

        17 arrested after major crackdown on illegal marijuana

        Premium Content 17 arrested after major crackdown on illegal marijuana

        Crime WATCH: Police arrest 17 people in major drug operation

        Coast commando on mission to save planet

        Premium Content Coast commando on mission to save planet

        News He’s a formidable former counter terrorism special forces commando by the name of...