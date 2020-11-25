Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 25
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 25
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
25th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

COOK, Jayda Maree | Chief Judge | Court 19 Floor 6 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

DODWELL, Andrew Joseph | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BELL, Peter Brian; SINGH, Jaideep | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CHAN; EDGE; EVERS; GOOLEY; HARVEY; HOLLIS; JACKSON; MOGA; ROMA; RYAN; SALTNER; SAUD; SYED; VU; WALLIS; WONG | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MORRISSEY; FRANCIS; GILL; HARRIS | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BLATCH, Kerrie Irene; LEE, Anthony Robert | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

PONTING | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | 2:00 PM | (Delivery of Judgment)

YUSUF, Shu-Eeb; WILKINSON, Chelsea Ann | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MADDEN, Ian Robert | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WHITE, Gordon Lance | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

STIRLING, Scott Gregory | Judge Rinaudo | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SINGH, Amandeep | Judge Muir | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WILLIAMS, Jonathan | Judge Lynham | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

ANTHOULAS, Stan | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

REUMER, Allana; WILSON, Byron | Judge Williamson QC | Court 19 Floor 6 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

ROBINSON, Liam Richard; GWILLIAMS, Olivia Jane | Judge Loury QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 25

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Christmas convoy offers an emergency response

        Premium Content Christmas convoy offers an emergency response

        News With many community events forced to cancel in Noosa for health reasons, Noosa Council and local emergency services are touring the shire for some Christmas cheer.

        Munster to unleash bit of cricket magic in Noosa

        Premium Content Munster to unleash bit of cricket magic in Noosa

        News A State of Origin hero will get to unleash talents of a different kind when he hits...

        'Supercells possible': Severe storm warning issued

        Premium Content 'Supercells possible': Severe storm warning issued

        Weather Schoolies warned as large hail, destructive winds possible for SEQ

        Real Housewife splashes $3.4m on Sunshine Beach home

        Premium Content Real Housewife splashes $3.4m on Sunshine Beach home

        Property Real Housewife candidate snaps up treehouse-style property