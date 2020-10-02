Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Names of people appearing in the District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane on October 2.
Names of people appearing in the District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane on October 2.
Crime

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 2

by Staff writers
2nd Oct 2020 6:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

CATTY, Andrew Mark | Judge Smith | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

LEE, Ashley Anne Arakahia | Judge Smith | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

COTTER, Jim Leslie | Judge Smith | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

MANNING | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

PIMENTEL, Pablo Ludwid Tan | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MIROTSOS, Anthony George | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BATTEN, Rhys Jacob; NTAWANKA, John | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ABRAHAM; ANDERSON; BAKLAS; BOSSCHER; CONFORTI; COWAN; DAVIS; FAZIL; HALLIFAX; HYDE; JONES; KIMURA; KYNUNA; LAWERENCE; LI; MACRAE; MATTEY; MCALISTER; MHUTO; NAJARIYAN; PHILLIPS; ROCHFORD; STEEDMAN; STORRS; STROFIELD; TAWIL; TUCKER; VADIVEL; WARREN; WEGENER; WHITE; WILLMOT; NISSEN; MOORE; DALEY | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BLADE-HARKER; BREWER; BRINDLEY; CASEY; DEEN; ELWELL; GLOVER; GUNES; HARRISON; HARRY; KRAUSE; MILLER; NEW; PALMER; PEARCE; ROBINSON; URUAMO | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

MADDEN, Ian Robert | Judge Jones | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

EDWARDS, Christopher David; GOURLEY, Keenan Lee | Judge Jones | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

YOSSUF, Dubat | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

ELLIOTT, Theresa Lual | Judge Cash QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SUTTIE, Daniel David | Judge Cash QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SMUCK, Peter William | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CONDIE, Bobby John; IRONMONGER, Ryan James | Judge Clarke | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 2

More Stories

brisbane court court editors picks ipswich court sunshine coast court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa could go cold turkey on free holiday buses

        Premium Content Noosa could go cold turkey on free holiday buses

        Council News A free school holiday bus service, whose symbol is a bush turkey, may be set to have its feathers plucked by COVID-19.

        Council set to crumble on jetty ‘sight crime’

        Premium Content Council set to crumble on jetty ‘sight crime’

        News Noosa Council is being advised to settle an appeal with jetty owners.

        Labor electorates scored double the funding

        Premium Content Labor electorates scored double the funding

        News “Sports rorts” scandal has rocked the Palaszczuk Government

        AFL star inspires her students with grand final award

        Premium Content AFL star inspires her students with grand final award

        News When you are a premiership-winning AFL star it makes the job of teaching high...