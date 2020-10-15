Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
15th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

WANG, Yisheng | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BEESLEY; BROCK; BULL; CLOUGH; DAGAN; DEVEREAUX; DIXON; FITZPATRICK-BROWNE; GWILLIAMS; HARRIS; HORNE; HUSSAIN; MAJOR; MOY; MURRAY; NIEMEYER; RICHARDS; SHORT; TESIC; VANDERLAAN; WICKS | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CHAN; COX; HOUGHTON; POLJAK; SIMPSON; WAUGH | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

KING, Samuel Ian | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

OGUNSEYE | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MILLER, James Currie | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

ROCKHAMPTON/EMERALD CALLOVER | Judge Everson | Court 39 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

HARRISON, Christopher John | Judge Jones | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

PEARCE, Daniel Hugh; CHAND, Adam Anesh | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SCHUBERT, Tyson Paul | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SOUTHPORT MATTER | Judge Kent QC | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM |

BISHOP, Ihimera Awatea Ratahi; WILSON, Allan James | Judge Muir | Court 11 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

IPSWICH MATTER | Judge Porter QC | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CEITINN, Stiofan; EAST, Daniel Alan; EAST, Aaron Colin; MERLEHAN, Theresa Faye | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

GALLATY, Ronald Trevor | Judge Barlow QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

PALMER, Denis | Judge Barlow QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Trial)

MELIT, Anthony Brian | Judge Dann | Court 6 Floor 4 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 15

More Stories

brisbane court list district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Captain’s challenge: Meads opens up on emotional career

        Premium Content Captain’s challenge: Meads opens up on emotional career

        Rugby League As one of the youngest players to sign an NRL contract, a 13-year-old Jordan Meads was living his sporting dream – but it would soon become a nightmare.

        Crash drink driver polishes off wine waiting for police

        Premium Content Crash drink driver polishes off wine waiting for police

        Crime A Coast drink driver who caused a three-car crash decided the best way to handle...

        Huge funding boost to replace Coast bridges

        Premium Content Huge funding boost to replace Coast bridges

        News The Federal Government has announced almost $5 million in funding to replace or...

        Coast residents share in huge lotto win

        Premium Content Coast residents share in huge lotto win

        News A group of 10 Noosa residents have woken up to a new life with the news their aptly...