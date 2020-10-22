Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 22
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 22
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
22nd Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

DAVIS, Allan Thomas; PERRY, Frazer Charles | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MANNING; BROWN; CHAMBERS; JAMES-BROWN; JENKIN; MAGGIO; WANN | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BARNEY; BOURKE; BRADSHAW; CARR; DADDO; DARE; ENOSA; FLYNN; GANGOO; GLOVER; HORDERN; KINGSTON; LEHMANN; MARIETTAKIS; MARKOVSKI; MURRAY; OSTERMAN; PETERSON; TRETHEWEY; WANG; WEGENER; WILSON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

HARRIS, Peter Michael | Judge Jones | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

PRESTON, Ryan John; STEENBOK, Vincent Seth | Judge Burnett | Court 17 Floor 6 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

WEGENER, Stacey Louise | Judge Sheridan | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SMUCK, Peter William | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SOUTHPORT MATTER | Judge Porter QC | Court 26 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

GOONDIWINDI MATTER | Judge Williamson QC | Court 17 Floor 6 | 9:00 AM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

OGUNSEYE, Olajide Olusesan | Judge Jarro | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MORRISSEY, Stuart | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

FINDLAY, Raymond Ross | Judge Barlow QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

STEFFENS, Nicholas John | Judge Barlow QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WAUGH, Paul; YOUNG, Corey | Judge Byrne QC | Court 11 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ROBINSON, Gary Edward | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 10 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WAINOHU, Jordan Grant | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 10 Floor 5 | 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 22

More Stories

district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Speak of the devil: Controversial banner takes to the skies

        Premium Content Speak of the devil: Controversial banner takes to the skies

        Offbeat It will arguably be the biggest planned Satanic event in Australia’s history – and organisers took to the heavens to spread the word on the Coast.

        Break a ‘blessing’ for resurgent Dolphins

        Premium Content Break a ‘blessing’ for resurgent Dolphins

        Rugby Union Noosa coach Mick Phelan has praised the impressive efforts of his grand final-bound...

        EXPOSED: 8 of the Coast’s most violent and vicious attacks

        Premium Content EXPOSED: 8 of the Coast’s most violent and vicious attacks

        Crime Here are eight of the Coast’s most violent attacks to go through courts

        What we know about COVID ship anchored off Coast

        Premium Content What we know about COVID ship anchored off Coast

        Health The ship came from Auckland before anchoring off the Sunshine Coast