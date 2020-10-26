Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 26
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
26th Oct 2020 6:38 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

HOOVER, Jay; MANZ, Mitchell James Stanley | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BATTEN, Rhys Jacob; CARIUS, Robert Andrew; WELSH, Kaylah Marie | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HEALY, Jaimie Maree; BLACKADDER, Ryan; FRANCIS, Trent Robert | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GREEN; HENSON; HILL; NOLAN; SEVERS | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BALFOUR, Sandra; BALFOUR, Stewart; BELL; BEHRENDORFF; DRAPER; FARRELL; FOXALL; GENTNER; GIBSON; GLOVER; HANSEN; HARRIS; HARRISON; LEWIS; MOGA; OSBORNE; PATON; PETERSON; PINCHIN; TAVELLA; TYSON; WATSON | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

LOUGHER, Gethyn Graham Thomas | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ELBOUSHI, Gamal Elsaied | Judge Sheridan | Court 17 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SMUCK, Peter William | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

OGUNSEYE, Olajide Olusesan | Judge Jarro | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TIMMONS, Scott | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

PARK, Sang Jae | Judge Byrne QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

BURST | Judge Clarke | Court 16 Floor 6 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - No Appearance Required)

MCLAUGHLIN, Stephen David | Judge Clarke | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 26

