Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 27
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 27
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
27th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

TOOWOOMBA CIRCUIT | Judge Richards | Court 33 Floor 8 | 2:00 PM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

JOSEPHS, Wirihana Phillip; AHRENS, Dean | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

NEMET; STREPELIAS | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

AGUSTO; BREWER; CLARKE; DUX; EARL; GODBOLD; MCGUIRE; NAN; RYAN; SHARPLIN; SHAW; SWAIN; UNGERER; CAN MAANEN; WERNERSON | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MUNDY, Jason Carl | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ELBOUSHI, Gamal Elsaied | Judge Sheridan | Court 17 Floor 6 | 12:30 PM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SADLIER, Graeme John | Judge Jarro | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:15 AM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

OGUNSEYE, Olajide Olusesan | Judge Jarro | Court 34 Floor 9 | 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

KOPPOLU, Subash Uday | Judge Jarro | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Hearing)

TIMMONS, Scott | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

GORE | Judge Byrne QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

PARK, Sang Jae | Judge Byrne QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

RYAN, Bruce; EDDY, Mark John | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

JOHANSEN, Gerard Francis | Judge Dann | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 27

More Stories

district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Move on’: Ex-Qld Labor premier backs NSW in border wars

        Premium Content ‘Move on’: Ex-Qld Labor premier backs NSW in border wars

        News Former Queensland Premier Peter Beattie says Annastacia Palaszczuk needs to rethink her coronavirus strategy and follow Gladys Berejiklian’s lead.

        Residents angered by Coast town’s supermarket “monopoly”

        Premium Content Residents angered by Coast town’s supermarket “monopoly”

        Business A new supermarket will soon open on the Coast, but some seem unhappy

        Caravan crash causes Bruce Hwy delays

        Premium Content Caravan crash causes Bruce Hwy delays

        Breaking A 4WD towing a caravan which jackknifed on a Bruce Highway on-ramp caused major...

        How you can get free rent at Coast uni housing

        Premium Content How you can get free rent at Coast uni housing

        Lifestyle Uni accommodation provider offers free rent to students