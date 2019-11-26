‘Disturbing’: Archer racially abuse in New Zealand

Jofra Archer looks at the crowd after being dismissed at Bay Oval. Picture: AP/Mark Baker

New Zealand Cricket bosses said Monday they will personally apologise to England fast bowler Jofra Archer after he was racially abused during the first Test in Mount Maunganui.

The Barbados-born Archer, considered one of the most promising all-rounders in world cricket, tweeted he was disturbed to hear racial insults "whilst battling to help save my team".

The 24-year-old featured in a late show of resistance with Sam Curran in a 59-run stand for the ninth wicket before New Zealand wrapped up the match for an innings and 65 runs victory.

"A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy," Archer tweeted.

New Zealand Cricket's (NZC) public affairs manager Richard Boock said there is "zero tolerance towards abusive or offensive language" at all cricket venues in New Zealand.

NZC "will contact Mr. Archer to apologise for the unacceptable experience, and to promise increased vigilance in the matter when the teams next meet in Hamilton", Boock said.

He said they will also examine CCTV footage in an attempt to identify the person responsible and will refer any relevant information to the police.

Jofra Archer looks at the crowd after being dismissed at Bay Oval. Picture: AP/Mark Baker

New Zealand said their comprehensive innings victory over England was among their very best after Neil Wagner's five-wicket burst sealed the first Test.

The tireless left-armer took the last two England wickets in successive balls for a five-wicket haul and to complete the rout by an innings and 65 runs late on the final day.

While England captain Joe Root lamented a disappointing batting effort, and the lack of a bowler with Wagner's application, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson celebrated his side's match-defining innings of 615 for nine declared.

"To lose the toss and be 350 behind in the first innings it required something special," Williamson said.

"It's certainly right up there in terms of a tough, grinding Test victory."