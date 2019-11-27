Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A crime scene at Tweed Heads, Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park where a man was found dead in a sleeping bag. Picture: Jodie Calcott.
A crime scene at Tweed Heads, Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park where a man was found dead in a sleeping bag. Picture: Jodie Calcott.
News

Disturbing connection in brutal homeless killings emerges

Scott Sawyer
27th Nov 2019 10:49 AM | Updated: 11:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES are set to reveal a significant connection between the murder of homeless man David Collin in Maroochydore and another alleged murder of a 56-year-old homeless man in Tweed Heads late last week.

Mr Collin, 53, was killed in a brutal, unprovoked attack he slept in a sleeping bag outside a Maroochydore community centre on September 9.

He'd been sleeping at the back of the community centre on Millwell Rd East when he was found by a member of the public with significant head injuries.

Detectives investigating the murder of 53-year-old David Collin are set to make a major announcement at midday.
Detectives investigating the murder of 53-year-old David Collin are set to make a major announcement at midday.

A 34-year-old man was charged with murder earlier this morning over the death of a 56-year-old man whose body was found in Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park, Tweed Heads, just before midday Friday by a couple walking their dog.

Detectives investigating that case said they believed it had been a random attack.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch acting Detective Inspector Daren Edwards was set to hold a press conference at midday to provide an update on a "significant development" in Mr Collin's case.

It's understood the connection between the cases would be explained further at the media announcement.

More Stories

editors picks david collin murder investigation sunshine coast cib tweed heads
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘One-of-a-kind’ furniture moves to new home

        premium_icon ‘One-of-a-kind’ furniture moves to new home

        News A successful pop-up store has lead a Noosa furniture and homewares business to a new venture opening their own showroom.

        Sekisui hearing: Beaches vital to loggerhead survival

        premium_icon Sekisui hearing: Beaches vital to loggerhead survival

        Environment Why Yaroomba area could be critical to endangered turtle

        Aussie favourite snags worthy cause

        premium_icon Aussie favourite snags worthy cause

        News The humble snag in bread has raised thousands of dollars to go directly to bushfire...

        D-day arrives for island handover

        premium_icon D-day arrives for island handover

        News Moreton Island tourism operators wait for native title ruling