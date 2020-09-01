DISTURBING VIDEOS: Rocky’s horrific school bullying exposed

Appalling footage has been shared across social media of schoolyard fights.

Appalling footage has been shared across social media of schoolyard fights.

VICTIMS of schoolyard bullying are being forced to relive the nightmare all over again due to a social media page dedicated to Rockhampton brawls.

The page, featuring students from various schools including Rockhampton State High School and North Rockhampton State High School, shows a number of brawls both in public spaces and school grounds.

Confronting footage of at least 15 fights involving students has been uploaded to the account since mid-July.

In footage viewed by The Morning Bulletin, two young females are seen throwing punches in a grassed area at the school as students cheer them on.

Students watch on as two females brawl at North Rockhampton State High: Onlookers can be seen cheering on two female North Rockhampton State High students engaged in a vicious fight.

READ MORE: Central Queensland's worst schools for suspensions

Another video shows a large group of students confront another before one female strikes the visibly shaken young lady.

Sadly, other witnesses seemingly do little to intervene as curse words and fists are thrown.

One Nation candidate for Rockhampton Torin O'Brien first exposed the horrifying page in a post to social media Monday afternoon.

He said the page showed only a small amount of the fights which reportedly occur at the schools.

A group of students confront another at North Rockhampton State High School: A female student is confronted by a group of youths, resulting in a violent fight between two of them.

"I was contacted by a parent of a student that goes to North Rocky High, they reached out to me to see if I could do anything to help because there's been some really severe assaults."

"At one point a girl was locked in a garden shed by teachers for her own protection because the teachers couldn't stop the bully," he claimed.

Mr O'Brien revealed he had also been supplied footage of the brawls which he labelled "too disturbing to share".

READ MORE: Ambos attend CQ school twice as bullies attack

READ MORE: 'I wanna die right now': Bullied 9yo boy's heartbreak

READ MORE: Schoolgirls in vicious brawl: Why did teachers do nothing?

FRUSTRATED: One Nation candidate Torin O’Brien is teaching victims of bullying self-defence at his Rockhampton gym.

"It's people laying on the ground having their heads stomped in, big groups surrounding them, people following victims before an attack which was premeditated. It was really confronting," he said.

In response, Mr O'Brien has since commenced hosting free self-defence classes for students at his Rockhampton gym.

"These parents feel like there's no options left. It's a pretty extreme measure but their kids are being physically assaulted every day," he said.

Students brawl at North Rockhampton State High School : Two female students at North Rockhampton State High School are seeing physically attacking each other on school grounds.

"These kids are getting picked on and bashed in these schools which is obviously bad enough, but now they've got the torment of everyone watching it over and over again."

It is understood students from the Berserker St institution moderated the now-deleted account, however this is unconfirmed.

The account also actively called upon students to submit footage of the disturbing brawls.

The Department of Education said in response that North Rockhampton State High School was committed to providing a safe, respectful and disciplined learning environment.

"Any situation that threatens the safety and wellbeing of students, staff or others in the school community is treated extremely seriously, and dealt with as a matter of priority," a spokesperson said.

The since-deleted Instagram page also featured students wearing Rockhampton State High School uniforms.

"Continued media coverage and social media posts regarding these kinds of incidents only serves to glorify the negative behaviours displayed in the videos."

It further stated the students in the videos had been dealt with in line with the school's Responsible Behaviour Plan.

"The principal and senior staff remain in contact with the families to monitor their concerns and continue to support the students as needed."

Students and caregivers with ongoing concerns regarding bullying or misconduct are strongly encouraged to discuss these matters further with their school principal or their closest Department of Education regional office.