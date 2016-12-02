Ditch the penalty rates, report says

NOOSA'S hospitality industry could be in for a shake up after a report revealed the benefits of axing weekend penalty rates across Australia.

An additional 50,600 jobs and 64,200 hours of work could be created in hospitality if reform were to occur to weekend pay, according to peak industry association Restaurant and Catering Australia (R and CA).

A R and CA survey of 1000 restaurant and cafe owners revealed businesses would on average open an additional 5.07 hours and employ an additional 3.15 staff on the weekend if there was reform to weekend pay.

This could mean on average an additional 1.5 hours of work for part-time or casual hospitality workers on a Sunday.

Axing penalty rates would initially have a negative effect on Noosa's economy according to Noosa Chamber of Commerce (NCC) president Dr Steven Boyd.

"We (NCC) have a view that we believe there is a role for penalty rates,” Dr Boyd said.

"In some industries it appears the calibre is way off. It's not something you could just go and remove the penalty rates without having a negative impact.”

R and CA CEO John Hart said there is a missed employment opportunity by not considering reform.

"This is not about abolishing penalty rates,” Mr Hart said.

"Workers deserve to be compensated for working unsociable hours. It is about reducing the penalty on Sundays only to create jobs.”

United Voice have maintained their existing rhetoric at the expense of the unemployed and underemployed.

It seems despite the report, the Noosa locals believe penalty rates should be kept.