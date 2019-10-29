Ditch your traffic woes this tri weekend

ROAD closures might be in place across the region this weekend thanks to Noosa Triathlon, but travelling along Noosa River is open for business.

Noosa Ferry will be running extended services on Saturday and Sunday to cater for the triathlon festival.

Owner David Stielow said there will be 16 services between the big Pelican on Gympie Terrace and the Sofitel Jetty at Hastings St, stopping at each designated spot on the way.

“We want to provide as much connection between Noosaville and Hastings St as possible,” he said.

Noosa Ferry will have three vessels running from 8.30am to 6.30pm to cater for those wanting a scenic and traffic-free journey to Hastings St.

“Virtually there is a ferry running every 30 minutes,” Mr Stielow said.

“We are also offering a two-day special, so a two day pass for $40 for adults and $20 for children and they can jump on board as many times as they want over Saturday and Sunday.” Mr Stielow said riding Noosa Ferry was a “quintessential” part of Noosa and he was excited for the triathlon buzz.

“We are looking forward to getting into the spirit of tri weekend.”

Noosa Ferry will also continue there normals service from Noosa Marina at Tewantin.

For timetables and to book, visit www.noosaferry.com.