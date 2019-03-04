Ditching plastic to boost tourism in Noosa

WASTE BUSTERS: Showing the way are Chad Buxton from Plastic Free Noosa, Juanita Bloomfield of Tourism Noosa with Kellie Lindsay from Plastic Free Noosa

TOURISM Noosa is partnering with Plastic Free Noosa to promote an increased focus on elevating sustainability as a priority within the broader tourism industry in Noosa.

The partnership will assist Plastic Free Noosa in their efforts to help Noosa restaurants, cafes, markets and events switch away from single-use plastic products, replacing with better environmental alternatives.

Tourism Noosa's environment and sustainability manager Juanita Bloomfield said this is a positive step in creating a more sustainable impact for Noosa's environment.

"Tourism Noosa's support will assist the good work that Plastic Free Noosa does in helping local businesses reduce their single-use plastics.

"Already the project has helped reduce over 1.6 million single-use plastics since February 2018” said Ms Bloomfield.

Plastic Free Noosa Coordinator Chad Buxton said: "The assistance we give to local businesses really does make a difference.

"Many have been thinking about switching for a while, but just don't know where to start. They often have questions about how to implement changes,where they can find the right products and how much it will cost.

"Not only can we provide advice, but we also work with suppliers to help make it easier for them”.

Ms Bloomfield said: "Statistics from the Sustainable Travel Report 2018 from Booking.com have highlighted that 79 per cent of Australian travellers are stating that they want to travel sustainably, yet 48 per cent never, rarely or only sometimes manage to.

"We have seen positive engagement in the restaurant/cafe sector with 150 of our members now becoming Plastic Free. We still need to get more businesses on board to create consistency across our restaurants and cafes in Noosa.”