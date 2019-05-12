DIVE in to Noosa's Junction theatre

NEXT Friday on the streets of Noosa Junction the "Twittersphere” will be disrupted and bent a little out of shape by the DIVE Theatre Collective.

This Tewantin-based performers invite the public to grab their tickets to follow performers Tanya Mccall, Cesar Genaro and Michael Norris as they embark on Urban Twitters: Dis.connect.ed.

This series of devised "twitter” performances pose the questions:

How are we becoming ever more disconnected simply by being more connected? Where do real space and cyberspace come together? What connects us to our cultural heritage?

DIVE will explore how our physical bodies are engaging in non-physical experiences with our self-esteem boosted by a few clicks in this rethinking of "the relationship between connection and disconnection in our community and the world around us” through performing arts.

The collective is made up of members from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, wanting to investigate, experiment and create work.

"We believe in collective creation, exchange of experiences and research, which open doors that make possible the encounter between the old and the new, thus generating new possibilities and meanings in theatre,” a spokesperson said

"Each individual brings within the key of their own life, where secrets, fears, experiences and origins are kept.

"By exploring themes such as belonging, cultural identity and displacement from our personal experiences, combined with research into physical theatre, dance, literature, visual arts, music, digital media, philosophy and other sources, our goal is to bring together people with similar interests to devise new works of art.”