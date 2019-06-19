Dive into water festival

EVERY year about this time, Noosa residents head up Cooroy way to enjoy a family-friendly festival designed to help sustain our precious water resources.

The Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee hosts the Noosa Festival of Water at the Noosa Botanic Gardens with Lake Macdonald providing a stunning backdrop for the event.

This year's major event, which aims to increase awareness of the unique ecological and environmental attributes that make Noosa such a special place to live, is scheduled for Sunday, June30, from 10am to 3pm.

"The festival provides opportunities and information for families and individuals so they can play their part in conserving and protecting the environment, even in their own backyard or rural property,” a festival spokesman said.

"The magnificent Grecian-style amphitheatre on the shores of Lake Macdonald will showcase a fantastic program of entertainment throughout the day.” The live shows will be headlined by Lyndon Davis with the Gubbi Gubbi Dancers, the musical talent of Jasmin and Amy Thompson of Phenix, and festival favourite Geckoes Wildlife's Martin Fingland with his collection of furry, feathered and slithery native wildlife.

In the afternoon, local five-piece band the Famous Jimmies will delight the audience with their traditional, toe-tapping Irish music.

Noosa Festival of Water welcomes the Empress of Weavery, Renee Bahloo, who will provide free instruction on how to weave with native and introduced fibres.

She can transform the dreaded cat's claw creeper vine, an introduced species from South America, into woven magic.

There's also an opportunity to tour the gardens with the Friends of the Botanic Gardens.

Two free tours providing information about the history of the gardens and species planted will depart from the group's propagation house at 11.30am and 1.15pm.

The Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee is offering free water testing for residents wanting their creek, dam or bore water sample tested for agricultural or horticultural suitability.

Noosa Landcare will be giving out two free trees to Noosa residents with a current rate notice.

The Noosa Community Biosphere group will be selling heavily discounted stainless steel water bottles that can be filled at Unitywater's Back to Tap refill station, reinforcing the festival's move away from the sale and use of plastic water bottles.

As well as snake and reptile shows throughout the day, there will be a diverse offering of community groups providing information and displays.

The MRCCC hosts this free annual event with support from Noosa Council, Unitywater, the Burnett Mary Regional Group and Queensland Water and Landcare, with support from many volunteers.

For more information, phone the MRCCC on (07)54824766 or visit the festival's Facebook page.