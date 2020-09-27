Dive to pandemic redemption in Eumundi

The great escape is happening in Eumundi on two fronts.

Cooped up inside four walls for something you didn’t do and busting to get out?

It could be the plot of all of us locked down in the COVID-19 pandemic response throughout 2020, but it’s also the timeless screenplay for cinema classic The Shawshank Redemption which is the next star attraction of the Starry Nights Outdoor Movies in Eumundi.

After sellout screenings since Covid, Starry Nights will be hosting more drive-ins at the Eumundi Showgrounds, with Shawshank scheduled for Saturday, October 10.

“It’s one of those films that stands the test of time – an uplifting prison drama with sensitive direction and fine performances from a stellar cast led by Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins,” Starry Nights’ Trent Harvison said.

Mr Harvison said car numbers will be limited for the screening – with vehicles to be spaced at least two metres apart to ensure appropriate social distancing.

Drive-in guests simply need an FM radio to be able to tune in to the soundtrack on the night.

Tickets are just $30 per car and sold in advance to ensure a contactless entry. To pre-book tickets, visit www.ticketebo.com.au/starrynights

There will be a candy bar on site with the all-essential popcorn.

For dinner options, guests are encouraged to bring a car picnic or pre-order from The Imperial Hotel Eumundi (Ph: 5442 8811), Sala Thai (Ph: 5442 8804) or Il Mio Posto (Ph: 5442 7026) and then pick it up on the way to the drive-in.

Social distancing should be observed at all times, with guests asked to remain in or near their cars unless absolutely necessary. Bathrooms on site will be monitored, and regularly cleaned and sanitised. Guests are also asked to take home what they bring as there will be no rubbish bins on site.