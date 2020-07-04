Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man in his 20s was attacked just after 2pm while diving off Indian Head on the remote northeast side of the island.
A man in his 20s was attacked just after 2pm while diving off Indian Head on the remote northeast side of the island.
Environment

Diver dies in Fraser Island shark attack

Carlie Walker
by and Greg Stolz and Carlie Walker
4th Jul 2020 6:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SCUBA diver has died after he was seriously mauled by a shark off Fraser Island.

A man in his 20s was attacked just after 2pm while diving off Indian Head on the remote northeast side of the island.

 

The RACQ Lifeflight helicopter winched a doctor and paramedic onto rocks to try to save the man but his injuries were too severe and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was being flown to Hervey Bay.

Originally published as Diver dies in Fraser Island shark attack

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First Ruddy, now the AFL: Noosa rolls out welcome mat

        premium_icon First Ruddy, now the AFL: Noosa rolls out welcome mat

        Opinion ‘I get it, it’s beautiful and it’s COVID free. Why wouldn’t Victorians want to come to here?’

        Two AFL clubs to set up a Sunshine Coast hub

        premium_icon Two AFL clubs to set up a Sunshine Coast hub

        News Two powerhouse Victorian AFL teams headed for Noosa

        Partner allegedly beat mum-to-be carrying extremely ill baby

        premium_icon Partner allegedly beat mum-to-be carrying extremely ill baby

        Crime Woman carrying a baby with a heart condition allegedly attacked

        Search for tinnie thief after boy's pride and joy stolen

        premium_icon Search for tinnie thief after boy's pride and joy stolen

        News Police seek assistance to find stolen tinnie