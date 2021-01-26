Menu
Divers investigate possible drowning at Gardners Falls

Maddie Manwaring
26th Jan 2021 8:25 PM
Police divers, State Emergency Service volunteers and firefighters are working into the night after an incident at Gardners Falls near Maleny.

Emergency crews were called to the scene about 4.45pm Tuesday.

The Daily understands they are investigating a possible drowning but authorities are yet to give further information.

Authorities have cordoned off the walking track to Gardners Falls at Maleny as divers investigate a possible drowning. Picture: Maddie Manwaring
They have cordoned off the walking track between the carpark at the end of Obi Lane and the falls.

Officers are also turning away drivers coming down Obi Lane.

Authorities have cordoned off the walking track to Gardners Falls at Maleny as divers investigate a possible drowning. Picture: Maddie Manwaring
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews had been called to an immersion incident.

She said a rescue helicopter had been called to the area but it had returned to base without picking anyone up.

A rescue helicopter hovers over Gardners Falls at Maleny on Tuesday afternoon.
