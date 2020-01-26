Divers join search for man swept away, multiple rescues

POLICE divers will head up from Brisbane today to commence searching for a 61-year-old man who is still missing after being dragged underwater and swept away in a waterfall near Ravenshoe on Saturday afternoon.

Swift Water Rescue is on standby while State Emergency Service volunteers are searching the shoreline.

Police said the 61-year-old Millstream local had been swimming with two friends yesterday afternoon at the Army Swimming Holes, near Big Millstream Falls, when he was dragged under the water by the fast-flowing current.

Emergency services were notified when the two friends drove to Ravenshoe Police Station around 1.45pm to raise the alarm.

Police commenced a search with the Rescue 510 helicopter conducting sweeps of the area, and swift water rescue and SES personnel attending.

Ground searchers were conducted, however due to the hazardous water conditions, boats were unable to enter the water.

The search continued until darkness, and resumed at first light this morning.

Big Millstream river and falls, where a 61-year-old Millstream local has been reported missing.

It comes as rainfall totals exceeded 100mm in parts of northern Queensland overnight, with a number of people rescued from flash floods.

Rollingstone near Townsville received the most rain in the state, with 158mm recorded since 9am Saturday.

Camooweal, north of Mount Isa, on the Queensland-Northern Territory border, received 140.8mm.

Flood warnings are in place for the Paroo River, the upper Flinders River, and Nicholson, Gregory and Leichhardt Rivers.

The Gulf Rivers, Upper Georgina, Upper Diamantina and Upper Thomson Rivers catchments are on flood watch.

Overnight, a man in his 20s was rescued from Charters Towers after being swept away in a drain.

He was found alive by a man on his property and taken to hospital for observation.

A family of four were rescued by paramedics after they became trapped inside their car in floodwaters in Humboldt, Emerald around 5pm.

Emergency services were also called to reports of youths stuck in the Leichhardt River in Mount Isa.

A woman clinging to a tree was rescued by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services using swift water equipment.

Bureau of Meteorology Meteorologist Alex Majchrowski said rain is expected to continue across "most of northern Queensland" for the next few days.

Heavy rain is expected to continue across North and Central Queensland.

"Heavy falls are possible through the north west, gulf, northern flinders and upper goldfield regions and along the northern coast," Mr Majchrowski said.

"We could see some triple digit (rainfall) figures."

RAIN SINCE 9AM (SATURDAY)

Rolling Stone - 158mm

Mt Isa - 79.6mm

New May Downs - 88.6mm

Camooweal - 140.8

Carters Bore - 117.2mm

Cloncurry - 30.0mm

Moranbah Airport - 40.6mm

Emerald - 13mm

St Lawrence - 54.2mm

Mackay Racecourse - 116.8mm

Ayr -67mm

Cairns - 23.2mm

Cowley Beach - 109.2mm

Roma - 44.8mm

Charleville -44.4mm

Toowoomba -19.4mm

Dalby - 16.2mm