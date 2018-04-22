Divine concert program for the Coast

​CELEBRATING the diversity of geographic locations on which it draws its membership, the acclaimed Sunshine Coast Oriana Choir will perform at three venues throughout the region this month.

Together with string quartet The Square Peg Ensemble they will provide a feast for the ears when they present Divine! Music for the Soul at Maleny, Noosa and Caloundra on April 27,28 and 29.

Sunshine Coast Oriana Choir members Jenny Baker, Shannon Rae and Ruth Rix will be singing with the 60-strong choir for the Divine! Music for the Soul performances that include Caloundra Uniting Church on Sunday, April 29, at 2pm.

The wonderful, heavenly selection of inspirational and uplifting sacred music will feature Mozart Vespers, a masterpiece of profoundly expressive and lyrical composition which includes Allegros, an Adagio and an Andante, and the beautiful Laudate Dominum for soprano and chorus.

Divine! Music for the Soul will also showcase superb pieces by Mendelssohn, Schubert, Monteverdi and Bach.

Passionate, spiritual music that will provide healing for the heart and an oasis for the soul.

Oriana has been a choral force of nature for a dozen years now.

It's had two highly successful overseas tours in 2012 and 2016, with another one coming up in 2019; it has performed on two separate occasions with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra.

And now the choir members are really excited at the prospect of sharing their music over a wider, more inclusive area of the Sunshine Coast and hinterland. Noosa, Caloundra and Maleny all have their own rich vein of cultural pursuits, appreciation and experience.

Yet there are many music lovers in these regions who have yet to experience the pleasure of an Oriana performance.

The vocal blend, the discipline, and the sheer musicality of this choir enables them to deliver moments that take your breath away, and make you sigh with wonder and delight.

The choir, under the very able direction of conductor/teacher/composer Sandra Milliken, will be accompanied by the inimitable Fay Baker.

Music director Sandra Milliken said that with the musical expertise of a 65-strong voice semi-professional choir, the soaring melodies and contrasts of mood in the Mozart Vespers will lift listeners to another dimension.

"This will be a divine journey and experience for any music lover or discerning ear.''

Oriana president Melissa Innes is delighted with the rehearsals over the past three months.

"There's something ethereal yet totally uplifting about singing sacred choral music.

"As a singer, there are moments when it's difficult to concentrate on your music; when your spirit just wants to soar around the heights of the great cathedrals - the music sweeping you off your feet.

"When it was announced Oriana would be singing Mozart's Vespers there was a collective sigh from the choristers - all of us knowing what a deep pleasure it is to sing anything Mozart, let-a-lone The Vespers.

"What we didn't predict was how challenging and rewarding - all at the same time - it would be, mastering this choral music over three months.

"And we saved the best to last in our rehearsal season - the exquisitely beautiful Laudate Dominum.

"I'm certain I was transported to a different plane as the gorgeous Elisabeth Wallis Gaedtke's pure and sweet soprano voice rang out over our rehearsal venue - so calming and mesmerising.

"And then, as though challenging Mozart to dare produce anything more serene, Bruckner created Os Justi.''

Booking details are:

Friday, 27th April - 7:30pm at Maleny Community Centre

$35 Adult; $30 Concession/Tertiary; $10 School age children

Supper is included with your ticket.

Book tickets through TryBooking

Saturday, 28th April - 7:30pm at The J, Noosa

$39 Adult; $35 Concession/Tertiary; $10 School age children

Supper is included with your ticket.

Book tickets through The J Noosa

Sunday, 29th April - 2:00pm at Caloundra Uniting Church

$30 Adult; $25 Concession/Tertiary; $10 School age children

Afternoon tea is included with your ticket.

Book tickets through TryBooking