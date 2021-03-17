Divisive detail in Teigen’s photo with her son

Chrissy Teigen has copped mixed reviews from fans for this “thirsty” photo of herself posing topless alongside her two-year-old son.

Chrissy Teigen left little to the imagination in a thirst-trap photo posted on Tuesday that also featured her two-year-old son Miles.

"Please move, mummy is trying to be thirsty," the 35-year-old model captioned the topless photo, in which she holds onto her breasts while her toddler walks between her legs.

Chrissy Teigen and her son Miles.

The picture drew mixed reviews from followers.

One user commented, "Wtf … Am I the only one cringing," and received more than 700 likes.

Teigen responded, "Wait til the [sic] find out we take baths together."

However, others found the content relatable, with one person writing, "THE HOT MUM STRUGGLE IS REAL."

Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa Gharachedaghi added, "This is so perfect LOL"

"My poor kids have seen me get ready while running around the house topless more than once," read another comment.

Teigen has gradually returned to her former level of social media engagement after taking a break following the pregnancy loss she experienced in October.

She and her husband, John Legend, were expecting their third child. (Aside from Miles, they also have four-year-old daughter Luna.) In November, the couple honoured their late son Jack with tattoo tributes.

Teigen also revealed just before the new year that she had been sober for a month, having quit drinking after being spurred on by Holly Whitaker's book, Quit Like A Woman: The Radical Choice To Not Drink In A Culture Obsessed With Alcohol.

In February, she poked fun at one of the boozier moments from her past - her much-memed Golden Globes face.

