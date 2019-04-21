Bezos’ ex to get $1b more from divorce

Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos have one of the most amicable, and richest, divorce settlements in history. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos have one of the most amicable, and richest, divorce settlements in history. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Jeff Bezos's ex-wife MacKenzie will be richer than at first thought.

According to divorce documents, Amazon founder Bezos and his soon-to-be-ex wife MacKenzie are still living together despite their split and not only that - her settlement has been severely underestimated.

The Daily Mail has reported that divorce filings submitted to court by Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos reveal that the couple are still living under the same roof - in their $US70 million ($A98 million) compound in Washington.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, is in the middle of divorce proceedings with his ex-wife MacKenzie. Picture: AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

But it appears that there is still plenty of room between the former couple as the estate boasts eight hectares, a guesthouse and a boat house.

According to the Mail, MacKenzie will pocket $US1 billion ($A1.4 billion) more than originally thought.

This is due to the fact that Bezos will be transferring shares equal to four per cent of the company's stock when their split is finalised by the court some time in late June or early July. despite reports claiming earlier this month that the pair had finalised the proceedings.

According to the Mail, the $US35.85 billion ($A50 bn) settlement Ms Bezos was reported to be receiving on April 4 was not an accurate estimation.

Rising stock prices over the past few weeks have also caused that figure to oncrease dramatically.

In fact, if the divorce was finalised on Friday afternoon, Ms Bezos would be taking home a settlement package of which the stock value alone could be worth $US36.87 billion ($A51.51 billion).

That means she would have managed to turn a $US1 billion ($A.4 billion) profit in just two weeks.

But as far as divorces go, MacKenzie Bezos is a role model for women, according to the New York Post.

Ms Bezos will emerge from her divorce not only as the fourth-richest woman in the world but also possibly the most gracious woman in the universe.

She tweeted on April 4, "Grateful to having finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness, and looking forward to next phase as co-parents and friends."

She went on to say that she'd be giving him all of her interests in The Washington Post and Blue Origin, as well as 75 per cent of her Amazon stock and voting control of her shares.

She then declared that she was "excited about my own plans. Grateful for the past as I look forward to what comes next."

Bezos' ex certainly had as much reason to feel angry. After all, her husband cheated on her with their neighbour, Lauren Sanchez, after 25 years of marriage.

While a few billion dollars could soften heartbreak, that's not always the case.

Big money can make for even bigger, splashier and more horrifying splits.

Last year, when the billionaires Sue and Bill Gross divorced, Page Six reported that Sue had swapped a Picasso they owned with a replica so as to take the original. Meanwhile, Bill put dead fish in their home's air ducts to stink it up before Sue took it in the divorce.

Mackenzie can move on to new projects and new relationships with her head held high.

- With the New York Post.