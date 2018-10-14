DIY wall repair kit hits the market

KLEVER Kiwi is a revolutionary invention that is making fixing walls and ceilings a 'hole' lot easier.

Manufactured here in Tewantin by local entrepreneur Gavin Hewitt, the inflatable black block system has been designed as a professional repair kit that is quick and easy to use.

"It is for the DIY and the professional builder,” Mr Hewitt said.

"There is nothing else like it in the world.”

"You can totally fix a hole in one hour.”

A Kiwi himself, Mr Hewitt has 40 year's experience as a builder but when a shoulder injury forced him off site, his product was born.

"The idea came about two or three years ago,” he said.

"I've fixed a lot of holes in walls so I came up with a system that fixes a hole in a tenth of the time.”

Each repair kits uses a flexible mesh and balloon, which inflates inside the wall or ceiling to create a back block and make it easy to plaster fill. The ceiling kit includes a non-tearable paper cradle to support the balloon.

"The invention is a flexible mesh you can get into a small hole easily and then inflate it in the wall,” Mr Hewitt said.

"It's done easily and you save money,” Mr Hewitt said.

As well as walls and ceiling, Klever Kiwi are also working on care and boast repair kits.

Mr Hewitt manufactures and packages each kit from his garage and ships it to stores across the country and overseas.

"We have 39 stores from Townsville to Brisbane that stock Klever Kiwi like Mitre 10 and Home Timber and Hardware,” he said.

Repair kits come in three different sizes and since launching in August Mr Hewitt said he hopes to continue to expand.

More information can be found at the Klever Kiwi website.