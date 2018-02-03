Menu
DIY workshops teach new skills

NEW SKILLS: Children having fun and learning at Bunnings.
NEW SKILLS: Children having fun and learning at Bunnings.

WITH 2018 in full swing, Bunnings Warehouse Noosaville is offering free DIY workshops to help residents develop new skills and build their confidence.

Held every Saturday and Sunday at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm, the workshops will have an environmental focus, teaching the basics around living more sustainably and eating from garden to plate.

Adults

Feb 3 and 4: Kitchen, bathroom and laundry workshops.

Feb 10 and 11: Sustainable DIY workshops.

Feb 17 and 18: Garden to plate workshops.

Feb 24 and 25: Basic DIY workshop skills.

Children

Feb 3 and 4: Kids' DIY - Fun with paint.

Feb 10 and 11: Kids' DIY - Recycled art.

Feb 17 and 18: Kids' DIY - Garden craft.

Feb 24 and 25: Kids' DIY - Game makers.

Children's workshop times vary, so check with Bunnings on 54305400. All workshops are at Bunnings Warehouse, Eumundi Noosa Rd, Noosaville.

Noosa News

