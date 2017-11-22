DJ Mikey clocks off after 10 years with Cooroy Disco

After 10 years with the Cooroy Blue Light Disco, Mikey Nielsen is moving towards a career in radio.

AFTER 10 years of spinning records at the Cooroy Blue Light Disco, Michael 'DJ Mikey' Nielsen has packed up his entertainment business for national radio.

DJ Mikey was the popular party starter at the monthly dance event, organised and run by local police and volunteers.

He said it was a tough decision to give up the gig that brought joy to children for many years, but it was time to move on.

"I'm sad to go, but the radio career has taken over,” Mikey said.

"A place where we can all come together and put something on for the kids - seeing that and being part of it for so long is a great feeling.”

Now a full-time, nightly presenter on Hot 91, Mikey said his career in the music and entertainment industry started with a travelling video-DJ business called Capital Video Roadshow.

"I've been working for the Cooroy Blue Light for 10 years, but I've been playing Blue Light Discos for 15 years,” he said.

"I pretty much left school and started in that business. I ended up buying the business at the end of Year 12 and kept going with it.

"I was always in to music when I was younger, I didn't know what I wanted to do, but I thought it would be a great platform to get to know music and start in the industry.”

DJ Mikey would also run dance events at RSL clubs, however the play list was a little different to the Blue Light pop hits.

He was even known to turn in to a dragon and breath fire for the Cooroy kids - outside, of course, and under supervision of police.

"I was in the entertainment world before I started at the Cooroy disco,” Mikey said.

"I did them (Blue Light Discos) all along on the Coast.

"I used to do the Noosa one for years. I've been to New South Wales and taught DJ-ing.”

Mikey said attending Blue Light Discos as a youth and then going on to be a DJ for them was surreal.

"My first ones were going to Caloundra and Ipswich. I loved it when I was younger,” he said.

"To go there, and not even expect I'd be doing them in the future is strange.

"It is great. They're a safe event for kids.”

He said in recent years, the number of children attending Blue Lights has dropped significantly.

"They're not as popular as they used to be,” he said.

"In Caloundra we used to see 2000 kids every month, in Noosa we used to get 1500, now we're likely to get 80 kids.

"It's such a shame. It's so good for creating that relationship between cops and kids.”

However, the local youngsters made sure his last Cooroy gig earlier this month was one to remember, attracting the largest crowd of 2017.

"It's great to see the Cooroy one still going. To see 96 of them (children) was unbelievable.”

Focussing on his radio career has already proved successful - Mikey was announced as a finalist in the biggest mainstream radio awards in the country earlier this year.

After only two months broadcasting national show The Campus on Hot 91, Mikey was nominated for the Australian Commercial Radio Awards in the best network show category.

"I'm not disappointed I didn't win, to be a finalist in that, in such a short time... they call it the Logies for ugly people,” Mikey said.

"To be in the same room as Kyle and Jackie O, Hamish and Andy... I've listened to them all for a very long time.

"I had a ball meeting all these people I look up to.”

Cooroy Blue Light Disco committee president Andy Macpherson said DJ Mikey was an asset to the disco community and will be missed.

"Mike gave 100 per cent every time - entertaining the kids not only with great tunes that even got me on the dance floor, but also with games, fire breathing and bad jokes,” Senior Constable Macpherson said.

"I know the kids are going to miss him.”