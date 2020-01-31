Djokovic offers support to controversial Court

Novak Djokovic has weighed in on the Margaret Court controversy.

Novak Djokovic has weighed in on the Margaret Court controversy.

Novak Djokovic has weighed in on the controversy surrounding a pair of tennis legends' protests against Margaret Court.

Following Tuesday's protest when Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe unveiled a flag calling on Margaret Court Arena to be renamed, Djokovic distanced himself from Court's public views on race, homosexuality and the transgender community.

"Margaret is a huge champion, a tennis hero in Australia, and also around the world," Djokovic said.

"One of the most important tennis players in the history of women's game.

"Of course, when she says something like that, it has a huge impact.

"I don't support that, obviously, what she said.

"I don't think it was the right thing to say.

"But she probably has her reasons and we have to respect that she has a difference in opinion.

"That's all there is to it."

John McEnroe and Martina Martina Navratilova with the sign reading 'Evonne Goolagong Arena’. Source Twitter

Djokovic said he was unaware of precisely what McEnroe and Navratilova, who unfurled a flag saying 'Evonne Goolagong Arena', were trying to achieve.

"In terms of what the initiative is of John and Martina, I can't really say much about it," he said.

"I'm not as informed about what they are trying to do.

"I understand a lot of people being hurt by the statements. I understand that."

Both players were censured by Tennis Australian and have since apologised for their actions, which breached tournament protocol.

On Thursday, McEnroe hung up on Melbourne media icon Neil Mitchell after a fiery radio interview went sour.