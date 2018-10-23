Do not approach: Armed man and woman on run

STILL ON THE RUN: A 2006 grey Toyota Landcruiser similar to the one pictured was stolen from an address in Ironpot Monday morning.

STILL ON THE RUN: A 2006 grey Toyota Landcruiser similar to the one pictured was stolen from an address in Ironpot Monday morning. Contributed

QUEENSLAND Police Media has advised an armed man and a woman are still on the run after stealing a vehicle from Ironpot on Monday morning.

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate the stolen 2006 grey Toyota Landcruiser, Queensland Registration 189-JHY, believed to have been driven by a man armed with a rifle.

The vehicle (similar to the one pictured) was last seen about 2pm on Monday in Ban Ban Springs, possibly heading towards Hervey Bay.

The driver, a 30-year-old man is described Caucasian, about 195cm tall with a solid build and brown hair.

His passenger, an 18-year-old woman is described as caucasian, about 160cm tall with a proportionate build and brown hair.

Anyone who spots the vehicle is urged to immediately contact 000 and not to approach the vehicle or the occupants.

The Landcruiser was involved in a traffic incident with a member of the public on Monday morning, during which time the stolen vehicle rammed the other car, and the male driver produced a rifle.

No one was physically injured.

Members of the public are again urged not to approach the vehicle or the occupants but to immediately call 000 if it is sighted.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.