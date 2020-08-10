Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Mayor Clare Stewart has responded after two teens were taken into police custody in Noosa on Monday afternoon.
Mayor Clare Stewart has responded after two teens were taken into police custody in Noosa on Monday afternoon.
News

‘Do not panic’: Mayor responds to teen’s border breaches

Matt Collins
10th Aug 2020 5:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Do not panic.

That is the clear message from Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart after two teens were detained by police at a Noosa shopping centre for crossing the Queensland border from a COVID-19 hotspot without quarantining.

'Hysteria' after two teens caught breaching COVID rules

Police reveal what's next for COVID-breach teens

Cr Stewart had the utmost faith in the police and the health authorities, and she reminded the community not to jump to any conclusions.

"Do not panic," she said.

"There is no need to panic in any way.

"All that we know is they have been taken in for testing."

Cr Stewart said it was a good reminder to all Noosa residents that we are not immune from COVID, and to continue practising good hygiene standards.

"We as a community must continue to be vigilant," she said.

Noosa made national headlines in March when Hastings St restaurant Sails became one of Australia's first COVID hot spots.

If the two teenage girls return positive COVID tests, it could be extremely damaging to the Noosa region.

On possible repercussions for the two teens, the Cr Stewart said it was not her place to make comment.

"I am not abreast or fully aware of the circumstances," she said.

"Police and health officials have it under control."

More Stories

mayor clare stewart noosa civic noosa mayor noosa police teens covid breach
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Hysteria’ after two teens caught breaching COVID rules

        Premium Content ‘Hysteria’ after two teens caught breaching COVID rules

        News Two teenagers have been detained by police at a Noosa shopping centre after they crossed the Queensland border from a COVID-19 hotspot without quarantining.

        TV host and eco-activist’s concerns for Coast homeowners

        Premium Content TV host and eco-activist’s concerns for Coast homeowners

        News He tormented our politicians for years, and now former The Chaser member Craig...

        A-maze-ing expansion plans launched for attraction

        Premium Content A-maze-ing expansion plans launched for attraction

        Business Plans to expand an “a-maze-ing” popular Coast tourist attraction have been approved...

        Hey presto, a year’s tourism promotion for free

        Premium Content Hey presto, a year’s tourism promotion for free

        News Noosa business operators have jumped at the chance for a year’s free promotion and...