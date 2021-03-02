Do not swim: Sewage overflows into Coast waterway

Unitywater signs of a sewage spill at Sunshine Beach, swimmers have been urged to stay out of the water.

A section of a Sunshine Coast beach has been barricaded off and beach goers urged to keep clear after a blocked sewer main caused an overflow.

Unitywater said the overflow happened at a manhole adjacent to Surfside Ct at Sunshine Beach on February 25.

A Unitywater spokeswoman said crews were dispatched immediately after they were made aware of the incident and that an environmental advisor was sent to assess the site.

"As a precaution, signs and barricading have been placed at an area downstream of the overflow location, urging the community not to enter the nearby waterway until signs are removed," she said.

"We are also carrying out water sampling at this location.

"We are following our standard process for these types of incidents and have notified Noosa Council."

The Unitywater spokeswoman gave no indication to when the waterway would return to normal.