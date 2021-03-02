Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Unitywater signs of a sewage spill at Sunshine Beach, swimmers have been urged to stay out of the water.
Unitywater signs of a sewage spill at Sunshine Beach, swimmers have been urged to stay out of the water.
Health

Do not swim: Sewage overflows into Coast waterway

Matty Holdsworth
2nd Mar 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A section of a Sunshine Coast beach has been barricaded off and beach goers urged to keep clear after a blocked sewer main caused an overflow.

Unitywater said the overflow happened at a manhole adjacent to Surfside Ct at Sunshine Beach on February 25.

A Unitywater spokeswoman said crews were dispatched immediately after they were made aware of the incident and that an environmental advisor was sent to assess the site.

Noosa club owner allegedly caught with 6 bags of cocaine

Crowd limit dumped for 'virus safe' Noosa Tri

"As a precaution, signs and barricading have been placed at an area downstream of the overflow location, urging the community not to enter the nearby waterway until signs are removed," she said.

"We are also carrying out water sampling at this location.

"We are following our standard process for these types of incidents and have notified Noosa Council."

The Unitywater spokeswoman gave no indication to when the waterway would return to normal.

sewage spill sunshine beach sunshine coast health and hospital service unity water
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grandstanding, petty Premier ignores facts: Frydenberg

        Premium Content Grandstanding, petty Premier ignores facts: Frydenberg

        Opinion Annastacia Palaszczuk may be entitled to her own opinions but not her own facts when it comes to JobSeeker and economic support, writes Josh Frydenberg.

        Woke till you choke: Now restaurant names offend

        Premium Content Woke till you choke: Now restaurant names offend

        Opinion Opinion: Woke outrage on the menu over restaurant names

        How Queenslanders left their Govt for dead in COVID recovery

        Premium Content How Queenslanders left their Govt for dead in COVID recovery

        News Qld took more out of super than state spent on COVID recovery

        Bush tucker menu builds appetite for success

        Premium Content Bush tucker menu builds appetite for success

        Business Woman taking love of native ingredients on the road for new business