’While we’re all using our cars less right now, it can make them an easy target for thieves as they sit idly in the street.’
News

Do our crims have a stolen car of choice?

Matt Collins
19th Apr 2020 11:15 AM
IT seems Noosa criminals have a type of vehicle they prefer to steal above all others, and they are even picky about the colour.

If you are in the market to buy a silver Volkswagen you might want to think twice about your purchase.

In less than a month two different silver Volkswagen vehicles have been stolen from the Noosa Shire.

On Wednesday, March 25 a silver 2013 Volkswagen, registration plate number 980THM, was stolen from a Noosaville location.

STOLEN: A silver 2013 VW Golf (like the one pictured) has been stolen from Noosaville.
And last Thursday, April 16 a silver 2010 VW Polo, registration plate number 041MYG (pictured below) was allegedly stolen from Peregian Beach by five men who were involved in a spate of Coast burglaries.

 

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police.
RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said even though Queenslanders were spending less time in their cars and more time at home right now, they shouldn't get complacent.

"It's unfortunately really common for car thieves to steal vehicles from driveways, garages or while parked on the street," Ms Ross said.

"While we're all using our cars less right now, it can make them an easy target for thieves as they sit idly in the street."

Ms Ross said the concerning increase in car theft really highlighted how Queenslanders need to take extra precautions to keep their vehicle safe.

"It's really concerning how commonplace vehicle theft has become and it's really important that you treat your car keys like cash," she said.

"Never leave them in an easily accessible place in the house, like near the front door or in the garage, and make sure you're always locking your car even if you're just popping in and out.

