DO YOU recognise this man?

Police investigating suspicious behaviour in Peregian Springs earlier this year are now appealing for public assistance to identify him.

Queensland police say just before 3pm on March 16, two 11-year-old girls were walking to a park on Riviera Crescent when a man jogged past them.

The girls were then approached by the man who made them uncomfortable so they ran home.

The man ran after them and entered the girls' home before their father confronted the man and he ran away.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may recognise the man who is described as in his early 20s with a slim build, slightly tanned complexion and dark hair.

He was wearing a yellow singlet with white stripes down each side and writing in black across the bottom.

Anyone with information is urged to call Policelink on 131444.