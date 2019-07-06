Do you suffer from chronic pain? This could help

GET MOVING: Dr Sven Rees is an exercise physiologist who prescribes exercise as medication from his Noosaville clinic Exercise Matters.

GET MOVING: Dr Sven Rees is an exercise physiologist who prescribes exercise as medication from his Noosaville clinic Exercise Matters. Caitlin Zerafa

EXERCISE physiology is said to be the medicine of the future for chronic pain and one Noosaville doctor is hoping to educate the community on just how beneficial exercise can be.

Locals with osteoporosis and other chronic health conditions this could be your saving grace.

Dr Sven Rees has been running Exercise Matters from his Rene St clinic for nearly a year and said there are many patients who had never heard of exercise physiology before.

"If you've had something for longer than eight weeks you come and see an exercise physiologist. We mainly treat more chronic conditions looking at exercise and lifestyle change," Dr Rees said.

As an allied health professional he treats chronic issues for people living with osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, diabetes, a neurological condition or a patient post-heart attack.

Dr Rees said most clients see positive results from an exercise based treatment rather than a visit to a physiotherapist.

"Every type of condition has a different approach," Dr Rees said.

"It's actually prescribing exercise as the medicine.

"It's like a drug without actually taking medication.

"If the benefits of exercise could be put in a pill it would be prescribed more than any other medication."

Having practised for 17 years and a university lecturer, Dr Rees said the exercise is based off known, evidence-based results.

Exercise Matters specialises in exercise classes for patients living with osteoporosis.

Dr Rees said this type of treatment can have a better response rate than prescribed osteoporosis medication.

"We can actually reverse bone density loss. All the benefits of exercise plus an increase in balance which can reduce falls, plus it is a bit of a social thing for them as well."

"It's feeding into all the benefits not just one."

For him, seeing the results of his clients is life changing.

"It gives you a little bit of joy when you see it and it's instantly rewarding."

Dr Rees said with each patient the aim is to create a long-term lifestyle change.

"We work to find out what the deficit is, address that and improve it."

"Many patients say they notice other improvements too."

"If you've had it for a long period of time and it keeps on coming up then we need to look at it differently."