Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Samitha Vernon Sudusinghe at a previous court appearance
Samitha Vernon Sudusinghe at a previous court appearance
Crime

Doctor loses appeal over sexual assault

by Aaron Bunch
17th Apr 2020 5:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Queensland doctor convicted of inappropriately touching a female patient during an examination admitted he had crossed the line when his victim confronted him days later.

Samitha Vernon Sudusinghe, 55, was found guilty last year of sexual assault for touching the woman's vagina through her underwear during a consultation for her abdominal pain four years earlier.

He appealed against the verdict, saying there had been a miscarriage of justice.

The prosecutor should never have been allowed to suggest he lied to police, he told the Brisbane Court of Appeal through his lawyers.

The trial judge also erred when he gave the jury instructions about the evidence, he said.

 

Samitha Vernon Sudusinghe at a previous court appearance
Samitha Vernon Sudusinghe at a previous court appearance

 

The appeal relates to evidence heard during the trial, including a covertly recorded conversation between Sudusinghe and the woman when she returned to his surgery and questioned him about the assault.

"Why you been touching me without permission between my legs?" the woman can be heard asking on the recording.

"Yeah, I was crossing the borders," Sudusinghe admits after initially laughing at the woman and telling her to leave his office.

"Between my legs, is that right?" she says, refusing to be put off.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah, I know," he finally concedes.

When questioned about the conversation by police, Sudusinghe denied the woman had confronted him until officers replayed the secret recording. "Do you remember this conversation with this lady?" the officer asks during the interview.

"I think I vaguely remember. Yeah," Sudusinghe says.

At his trial, the prosecutor suggested the denial was, in fact, a lie the jury could use to assess Sudusinghe's credibility.

The trial judge told jurors to make up their own minds about the incident after they had been played both conversations.

Sudusinghe said his conviction should be overturned because the lie was not a lie about the sexual assault allegations he was on trial for. A full bench of the Appeal Court on Friday disagreed, saying the prosecutor and judge had acted appropriately.

Sudusinghe's appeal was dismissed.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Doctor loses appeal over sexual assault

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks queenalsnd health queensland crime sexual assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus Noosa: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus Noosa: all you need to know today

        News Queensland has recorded another single digit rise in virus cases, including a health worker at a Cairns hospital, while Peter Dutton wants answers from China.

        Noosa deputy wins full support from new Mayor

        premium_icon Noosa deputy wins full support from new Mayor

        News The new Noosa Council first orders of the day show a united front

        Sandy solution to deter Coast’s skaters

        premium_icon Sandy solution to deter Coast’s skaters

        News Skaters have been stopped in their tracks after sand was dumped at a Sunshine Coast...

        Coronavirus: Qld records another six cases overnight

        premium_icon Coronavirus: Qld records another six cases overnight

        Health Single-digit rise in state’s coronavirus cases