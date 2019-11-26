Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man did not appear during a brief hearing in Southport Magistrates Court this morning.
The man did not appear during a brief hearing in Southport Magistrates Court this morning.
Crime

Doctor’s statement needed for ‘sugar baby’ case

by Lea Emery
26th Nov 2019 6:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOCTOR'S statements are needed in the case of a Gold Coast businessman accused of raping "sugar babies" he had hired for sexual services.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, did not appear during a brief hearing in Southport Magistrates Court this morning.

The 58-year-old Coombabah man is charged with one count of rape and four counts of procuring sexual acts by false pretences.

The court was told this morning police were seeking additional statements for two doctors who treated the women following the alleged assaults.

It is estimated it will take until January to get those statements.

The man did not appear in court today.

The matter was adjourned to January 14 next year.

doctors rape southport magistrates court sugar baby

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Magic continues for iconic Coast fairytale character

        premium_icon Magic continues for iconic Coast fairytale character

        News She ‘accidentally’ became Eumundi Markets’ iconic Indian Fairy, now the lover of magic and stories has released her first novel, 20 years in the making.

        Chill out with acoustic dining sounds

        Chill out with acoustic dining sounds

        News Thursday evening entertainment at Noosa Shire’s main RSL venue.

        Summer set to blossom with friends

        Summer set to blossom with friends

        News Plants nurtured from seeds will be in abundance as Noosa Botanic Gardens Friends...

        Luxury Sunshine Coast home builder in administration

        premium_icon Luxury Sunshine Coast home builder in administration

        Business Well-known family-owned company now in administration