Does vintage prickle your fancy? Check out Cactus Lane

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Lucy Roberts is the owner of quirky new Noosa Junction retail and coffee shop Cactus Lane.

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Lucy Roberts is the owner of quirky new Noosa Junction retail and coffee shop Cactus Lane. Amber Macpherson

WHERE can you pick up a funky retro piece of clothing while listening to a classic vinyl record?

Or admire a collection of cactuses while sipping on coffee from Byron Bay?

At Cactus Lane, of course.

The quirky new venture from Lucy Roberts, former owner of Sunshine Beach's Mooshka, opened two months ago at Lanyana Wy, Noosa Heads.

It's the latest offering riding the wave of revival in the Noosa Junction.

Ms Roberts said she wanted to offer people somewhere they could pick up some fashionable vintage clothing or swimwear in a colourful, vibrant setting.

"I wanted to open something different. There's not a lot of options locally offering vintage clothes to guys and girls,” Ms Roberts said.

"Most of it's recycled clothing, it's really good quality.

"We've got vintage Levi jeans, vintage swimwear and boardies. Hawaiian shirts for guys.

"I enjoy fossicking every week for little treasures, bargains and gems.”

Lucy Roberts loves finding treasures for her new store, Cactus Lane. Amber Macpherson

Cactus Lane blends the best elements from the 60s to the 90s with pastel-paint walls, antique homewares and furniture, classic fashion and handmade ornaments, while still catering to millennial indulgences with great coffee, low care plants - lots of cactuses - and locally made treats and products.

It's like stepping into a soothing time capsule.

"We've done it all ourselves (the decorating), my husband did the fit-out. I wanted to go with a beach shack theme,” Ms Roberts said.

"It's quiet and relaxed, a welcoming atmosphere. Customers can maybe grab a coffee, try on some clothes and relax.

"I love vintage things, I love this theme. The decor is how I have my home decorated.”

Ms Roberts hopes to host events at the shop in a few months' time.

"We'd like to have a vinyl DJ in for a party, create an atmosphere,” she said.

Cactus Lane is open Monday to Saturday, 7.30am to 4.30pm, at 12 Lanyana Wy, Noosa Heads.