DOG BITE: Woman hospitalised after dog attack in Rockhampton

Jack Evans
29th Dec 2019 10:01 AM | Updated: 12:22 PM
Queensland Ambulance have confirmed a one female was transported to Rockhampton Hospital with injuries to her face and arm following a dog bite last night.

The incident was reported on Princess Street in Berserker at 7pm.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said they did not attend the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed the woman in her 20s was not the owner of the dog.

At this stage it remains unclear whether action against the dog will be taken.

The woman is in a stable condition.

Rockhampton Regional Council has been approached for comment.

