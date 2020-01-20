Menu
A Stanthorpe woman and her dogs were set upon in a vicious attack this morning.
Dog dead and woman hospitalised after vicious attack

Matthew Purcell
20th Jan 2020 12:15 PM | Updated: 2:06 PM
A MORNING stroll has ended tragically for a 63-year-old Stanthorpe woman.

The woman was walking along Greenup St with her two dogs when they were set upon by another dog.

"The attack happened at around 7-7.30am this morning," Stanthorpe Acting Senior Sergeant Shane Gleeson said.

"She was walking her two dogs when a dog from a nearby house has escaped its yard.

"The escaped dog attacked the lady and the two dogs.

"It killed one of the dogs and injured the lady," Sen Sgt Gleeson said.

The woman was transported to Stanthorpe Hospital with extensive injuries.

"She has a sizeable gash to her left arm and cuts and abrasions on her right hand and lower right leg," Sen Sgt Gleeson said.

"Luckily for the lady who was attacked, there were some passers-by who stopped and rendered assistance and stopped further attacks."

Sen Sgt Gleeson said he believes the offending dog was a Bull Arab cross Wolf Hound.

"The owner of the offending dog has committed to putting the dog down.

"We think at this stage the owner had gone to work but someone else was looking after the offending dog.

"Now there's two families very upset because both lose valued members of their families," Sen Sgt Gleeson said.

No criminal charges will be laid, but Sen Sgt Gleeson said it would be at Southern Downs Regional Council's discretion as to whether they issue fines. 

