Dog found with bullet wounds near Mackay

The injured dog, nick-named Whattha, has a long recovery ahead of him. Contributed

THE RSPCA is appealing for help to find the owners of a dog that was shot and badly injured near Bloomsbury.

The team at Orchid Valley Veterinary Surgery in Cannonvale revealed the dog had been shot twice - once in the face and once in the leg - and not hit by a car as initially thought.

The young American Staffie-cross was found on Midge Point Rd late Saturday afternoon, November 10, and was rushed to the vet to receive treatment.

RSPCA Queensland said the owner of the dog - affectionately nick-named 'Whattha' by RSPCA staff - had not yet been found but anyone with information was urged to come forward.

Whattha will soon be transferred to the RSPCA to receive further care. Despite losing an eye, the young dog is in bright spirits.

"Whattha is still under veterinary care and will hopefully be fit to travel to RSPCA Brisbane campus in the coming days for further treatment," the RSPCA said.

"While Whattha has a long road to recovery, he is being well cared for and loved at present, we are hopeful he will make a full recovery with time."

RSPCA Queensland Chief Inspector Daniel Young said, "how someone can do this is entirely unthinkable".

"If anyone has information on the potential owner, or any information on what may have happened please make a report."

If you can assist in locating the owner of the dog or potential persons of interest, phone 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625).